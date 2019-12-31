Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $261.95 million and approximately $60.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, WazirX, BitBay and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Zebpay, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Binance, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, AirSwap, Livecoin, Liqui, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, WazirX, BitBay, GOPAX, Mercatox, Upbit, ChaoEX, DDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Huobi, Koinex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

