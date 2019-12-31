Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.06. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in UniFirst by 245.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 390.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106,075 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,305.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $17,171,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNF traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $205.24. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $214.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

