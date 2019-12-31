Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $320.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 97.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $69,548.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,726,571,297 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

