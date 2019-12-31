Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Receives $16.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Covanta has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

