Paymon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 563.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Paymon token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Paymon has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Paymon has a market cap of $53,742.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.94 or 0.06052006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon is a token. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official . The official website for Paymon is paymon.org . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

