Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Receives €17.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.07 ($19.85).

ADL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR ADL traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €13.60 ($15.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. Adler Real Estate has a 1-year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of €14.26 ($16.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $944.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

