Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Receives €17.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.07 ($19.85).

ADL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR ADL traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €13.60 ($15.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. Adler Real Estate has a 1-year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of €14.26 ($16.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $944.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

