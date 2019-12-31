0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $304,635.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $304,635.00 and $593,386.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.94 or 0.06052006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,555,500 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “0xBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.