Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $92.83

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
In other news, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.
About Raymond James
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
