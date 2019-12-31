PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 40,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,054. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

