Rate3 Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Rate3 has a market cap of $553,296.00 and approximately $56,198.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, HADAX and Coinrail. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.94 or 0.06052006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DEx.top, Ethfinex, HADAX, Coinrail, DDEX, BitForex, ABCC, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RTEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.