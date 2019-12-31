Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 557.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,282. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.