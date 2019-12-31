FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.66. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

