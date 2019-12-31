Short Interest in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Drops By 5.8%

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,240,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 87,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Encana by 265.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Encana by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,785,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Encana by 26.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,568,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 539,073 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of ECA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. 1,582,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,865,602. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

