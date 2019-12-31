Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Up 4.6%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68, 38,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 214,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPR. Noble Financial decreased their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

