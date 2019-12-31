Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GPK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 5,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

