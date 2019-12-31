VersaBank (TSE:VB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of VB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.87.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Dividend History for VersaBank (TSE:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FBL Financial Group Short Interest Update
FBL Financial Group Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Encana Corp Drops By 5.8%
Short Interest in Encana Corp Drops By 5.8%
Great Panther Mining Shares Up 4.6%
Great Panther Mining Shares Up 4.6%
Graphic Packaging Holding Short Interest Down 6.7% in December
Graphic Packaging Holding Short Interest Down 6.7% in December
VersaBank to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share
VersaBank to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share
General Dynamics Co. Short Interest Up 5.3% in December
General Dynamics Co. Short Interest Up 5.3% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report