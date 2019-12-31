VersaBank (TSE:VB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of VB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.87.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

