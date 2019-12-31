General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.79.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,863. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $152.44 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 307,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,769,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

