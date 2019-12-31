RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.43

Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,886.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

