Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.78

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 1246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 112.61%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 203,094 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.