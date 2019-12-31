Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.00

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 47146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

