Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.39

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 2715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,456,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,897,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

