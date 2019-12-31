GasLog Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 508 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 719% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

GLOG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.04. GasLog has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 41.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

