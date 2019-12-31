Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC)’s stock price rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.09 and last traded at C$10.00, approximately 557,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 315,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

HBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.