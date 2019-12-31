FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. 281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,034. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

