P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 344,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170,419 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 146,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:GLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,676. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.12 million, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.75.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FBL Financial Group Short Interest Update
FBL Financial Group Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Encana Corp Drops By 5.8%
Short Interest in Encana Corp Drops By 5.8%
Great Panther Mining Shares Up 4.6%
Great Panther Mining Shares Up 4.6%
Graphic Packaging Holding Short Interest Down 6.7% in December
Graphic Packaging Holding Short Interest Down 6.7% in December
VersaBank to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share
VersaBank to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share
General Dynamics Co. Short Interest Up 5.3% in December
General Dynamics Co. Short Interest Up 5.3% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report