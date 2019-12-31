P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 344,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170,419 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 146,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:GLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,676. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.12 million, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.75.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

