Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.93

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 402427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.