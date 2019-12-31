Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 246,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 328,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.92 million and a P/E ratio of -61.67.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

