Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 250,170 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 156,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

