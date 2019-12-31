Komodo Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $59.62 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00006970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and BarterDEX. In the last week, Komodo has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00386840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00074799 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00107047 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,667,557 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.