Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 5,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

