Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118,712.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Cryptomate and Kucoin. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.10 million and approximately $118,712.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,941,692,830 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptohub and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

