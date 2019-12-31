SmartCash (SMART) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. SmartCash has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $18,596.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,272.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.01804942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.02863934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00579111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00628299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00063234 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00386840 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

