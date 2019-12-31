0x Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, 0x has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bithumb, WazirX and Bilaxy. 0x has a total market cap of $111.00 million and $13.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, FCoin, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bitbns, Iquant, Tokenomy, Koinex, Crex24, C2CX, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Gatecoin, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Binance, Liqui, BitBay, WazirX, Poloniex, ABCC, BitMart, HitBTC, Zebpay, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Coinone, Mercatox, Bilaxy, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, GOPAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

