Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Fountain has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $81,812.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

