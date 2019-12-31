Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $70,648.00 and $24.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

