Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives $191.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,260. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.45, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.62. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $931,835.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,272 shares of company stock worth $8,232,419. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

