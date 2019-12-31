FUTURAX Reaches Market Cap of $1,992.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 16% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $1,992.00 and approximately $19,438.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00338926 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013806 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003504 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

