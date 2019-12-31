Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) PT at $21.92

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.