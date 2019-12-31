Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $50.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,270. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. Graco has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $2,922,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,332,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,374,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

