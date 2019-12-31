Brokerages Set China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Price Target at $20.30

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth $695,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 879.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LFC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.81. 5,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,711. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.49.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

