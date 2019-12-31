United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.47.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

