Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $81.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,339. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

