Carboncoin (CARBON) Hits Market Cap of $92,814.00

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Carboncoin has a market cap of $92,814.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00579111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

