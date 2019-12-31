Analysts Set Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $116.83

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

GWRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.54. 3,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.41, a PEG ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

