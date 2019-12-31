NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
NetApp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NetApp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.
In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
