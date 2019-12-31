NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NetApp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

