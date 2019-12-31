SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
SYSCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. SYSCO has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYSCO to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.
Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 7,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,788. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $85.98.
In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.