SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

SYSCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. SYSCO has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYSCO to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 7,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,788. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.