Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. 851,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,837,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

