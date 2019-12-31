Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 232,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,188. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.