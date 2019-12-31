First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
NYSE FDEU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,145. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile
