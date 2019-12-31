First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE FDEU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,145. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.