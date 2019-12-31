First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 204,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

